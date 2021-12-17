ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Fires remain a concern across Kansas after strong wind storm

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzxtm_0dP9LVU700

Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state.

The Kansas Forest Service says 400,000 acres burned in 11 counties in western Kansas, with smaller fires in other counties. The high winds churned up heavy dust, and three people died in two accidents in southwest Kansas because of reduced visibility.

Emergency management officials say several homes, outbuildings and other structures were destroyed by Wednesday's fires but no deaths have been reported. The fires were fueled by winds that reached up to 90 mph in some spots, combined with dry grasses and low humidity.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#The Kansas Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
530
Followers
472
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy