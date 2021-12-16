ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Julia Claire Williams will continue to serve as Miss Louisiana

By Sabrina LeBoeuf, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGyVh_0dP9LLu500

Julia Claire Williams is coming home from the Miss America competition to finish out her reign as Miss Louisiana.

"(Being Miss Louisiana) has increased my ability to be adaptable, my public speaking skills, my ability to interview, so I guess in a nutshell, I could say the aspect that I liked the most is how much it has improved my ability to be well-rounded," Williams said. "It has prepared me for the future that lies ahead."

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles won the 2022 Miss America title. The 100th anniversary of the competition streamed live on peacock.tv Thursday night.

Latest: Miss America crowns Miss Alaska Emma Broyles the 100th winner: 'I am real. I have flaws.'

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford took first runner-up, and Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre was second runner-up.

Williams was the winner of a $4,000 Miss America Foundation Women in STEM scholarship following preliminaries.

From June: 'Last Dance' for Miss Louisiana 2021 leads to Miss America stage

About Miss Louisiana

Williams hails from Kinder, and she became Miss Louisiana this year on her first try.

Her talent is dance, a skill she has been developing her entire life. Williams's routine was to "Last Dance" by Donna Summer.

Her social impact initiative has been Find Your F.R.E.D.D.Y., which stands for Fostering Rewarding Engagements with Disabled and Disadvantaged Youth.

Recent: Miss Louisiana, Julia Claire Williams, prepares to compete for Miss America

Williams worked as an emergency room scribe for St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and graduated from University of Louisiana Monroe.

Her goal following her reign is to become a pediatric physician.

Follow Sabrina LeBoeuf on Twitter @_sabrinakaye and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3B8sgHo .

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Julia Claire Williams will continue to serve as Miss Louisiana

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alaska State
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Williams
Person
Donna Summer
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The News-Star

The News-Star

213
Followers
187
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy