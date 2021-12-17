ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Veterans of Foreign Wars in Victoria make large toy donation delivery to 25 News Now

By Valerie Perez
 8 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Victoria donated $2,000 worth of toys for the local toys for tots program . In light of Christmas and giving, this group of eight veterans served in the U.S. Army and Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. When they stopped by the Crossroads Today station, their president Shirley Vatter said her and everyone else felt thankful they could donate so much this holiday season.

“It makes me feel fantastic knowing that so many kids are going to get a toy, something nice for Christmas. Our kids are grown. Let’s give to the younger ones,” said Vatter.

VFW 4146 appreciates all the support from Victoria this past year. Also admitting it was their supporters who made this large donation possible for the children.

