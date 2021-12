The CW has revealed a pair of new photos from the premiere of Naomi, including a shot of a winged character that producers reveal is not only Naomi's mentor as she begins to adjust to her powers, but also a Thanagarian. Thanagar is an alien world in the DC Universe, and has ties to the mythology of Hawkman and Hawkwoman, who previously appeared on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. After they left the Arrowverse, the world of Thanagar itself appeared briefly in the series finale of Krypton, and would have been a big part of a planned season 3 for the Syfy series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO