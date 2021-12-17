ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC COVID-19 Dec. 16 Update: new cases hits two-month high, hospitalizations continue to rise

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TkQO_0dP9JOlW00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,165 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the highest single-day case count since October 9 and only the second time the state has topped 4,000 cases in the past two months.

In addition, the 7-day moving average of new cases has risen to over 3,200 cases.

Overall, the state has reported 1,585,074 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the state’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 7.5%.

1,604 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – up 43 patients from yesterday. That is the highest number of people hospitalized since October 23.

27% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 1.3% of those hospitalized are children.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

State data shows that 73% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 58% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 19,099 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 29 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics :

  • Gates 1,182 – 18 deaths
  • Bertie 2,616 – 53 deaths
  • Camden 1,277 – 9 deaths
  • Chowan 2,420 – 44 deaths
  • Currituck 3,141 – 27 deaths
  • Dare 4,391 – 15 deaths
  • Hertford 2,942 – 73 deaths
  • Pasquotank 5,671 – 110 deaths
  • Perquimans 1,743 – 16 deaths

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Coronavirus Coverage#Icu#State#Hertford#Perquimans#Google Play
WAVY News 10

Rabid fox bites three adults, one child in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are being treated after being bit by a rabid fox in Suffolk. Health officials say one adult and one child were bitten by a fox on December 15 and two adults were bitten by a fox on December 16. It is believed that the same fox bit all four people. […]
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

‘The Omicron variant is here’: VB Dept. of Public Health holds last vaccine clinic before holidays

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)— Right before the holidays, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going up. The new coronavirus variant, Omicron is now in Virginia, with two confirmed cases. Health officials say the best way to prevent the spread is to get vaccinated. Helping with that mission, were volunteers at Kingdom Cathedral Church off Stoneshore Road […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy