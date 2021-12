PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Schools in the tri-state area were on high alert Friday after a dangerous TikTok trend encouraged students to post threats of school violence. While Pennsauken police found no credible threats at the high school or in the district, many parents weren’t take any chances Friday, opting to keep their students home from school. “50% of our high school students are absent and 50% of our middle school students are absent today,” Pennsauken Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi said. Tarchichi warned parents in a letter to have a “heightened sense of awareness” following a viral TikTok trend encouraged students to make...

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO