ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayor did not intentionally conceal info after botched raid, report finds

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNhCO_0dP9Izwq00

An outside probe found "failures in oversight and accountability" by Chicago city departments that responded to a botched police raid in 2019 but maintained that Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) and others did not act "with malicious intent" to hide information.

"Our review did not reveal any evidence suggesting that the Mayor or any current or former City employee took action with malicious intent to add to Ms. [Anjanette] Young's mistreatment or to otherwise harm her in connection with the City's response to the search of her home," the report said on Thursday.

The report, led by former federal judge Ann Claire Williams and the law firm Jones Day, added that city employees did at times fail to "recognize the seriousness" of the incident.

"While not malicious, these deficiencies generally resulted from City employees failing to recognize and effectuate the values of public service," the report added.

The investigation, as well as a $2.9 million settlement for Young, was prompted by a February 2019 police raid that occurred at Young's home while she was getting ready for bed.

Acting on a bad tip, officers made Young stand handcuffed and naked while they searched her home. Later, Lightfoot reportedly tried to prohibit CBS-2, a local news station, from airing police video footage from the raid.

At first, Lightfoot said she “had no knowledge” of the raid or refusal to provide the video footage. She later acknowledged she was emailed about the situation, but said she did not recall the messages.

"In February of 2019, Ms. Young was denied her basic dignity as a human being. What she experienced was unacceptable," Lightfoot said in a statement on Thursday.

"While my words cannot change what happened to Ms. Young, it is my sincere hope the settlement award and the release of the Jones Day report brings some measure of peace to her, her family, her community, and our city," the mayor added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Johnny Isakson, former Republican senator from Georgia, dies at 76

Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

415K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy