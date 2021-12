The Logan County Board of County Commissioners has selected Guy McEndaffer of New Raymer as fair manager for the Logan County Fair and Rodeo, effective immediately. Board Chairman Byron Pelton said Friday McEndaffer was appointed based largely on his extensive experience with one of the largest stock shows in the country. McEndaffer serves on the board of directors for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo Association as the liaison for the vice president of rodeo, livestock and horse operations. He also is cochairman of the association’s education committee and serves on the executive livestock committee and junior show committee, among other roles.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO