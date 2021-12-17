ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Developing Miracle Drama ‘The Incident’ Based on Spanish Format

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
Fox is looking to Spanish format El Incidente for its next drama.

The network is developing The Incident, based on the Spanish format, from Revenge alum Jesse Lasky.

The drama, which has received a script order at the network, is set in a small California coastal town that is rocked when its residents begin experiencing inexplicable miracles in the wake of a powerful storm. The potential series explores the baggage and burdens that come with miracles as a young sheriff begins to explore what happens as she hopes to experience a miracle, too.

Lasky will pen the script and exec produce alongside Bridgeworks Entertainment Group’s George Salinas and Boardwalk Entertainment Group’s Gary Randall.

The Spanish format, overseen by Atresmedia, ran for one season in 2017.

Lasky, whose credits also include Bored to Death and Code Black, is repped by Paradigm, Echo Lake and Goodman Genow. Salinas is with A3 Artists and Jackoway Austen. Randall is with Skrzyniarz & Mallean; Atres with A3.

Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’: Eva De Dominici Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Eva De Dominici has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Adan Canto on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into...
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Korean Formats Agency Something Special Strikes Development Deal With MY Entertainment

As Korean formats continue their international expansion, Michael Yudin’s MY Entertainment has partnered with Seoul-based formats agency Something Special to cultivate more creative IP. “Ghost Adventures” production outfit MY Entertainment has struck a co-development deal with the Korean formats group, which was founded by Jin Woo Hwang (pictured, right), president...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Brooke Bowman to Lead Drama Development at Fox

Fox has a new head of drama development. Brooke Bowman will replace the outgoing Charlie Andrews. Bowman, whose title will be executive vice president of drama programming and development, will be responsible for supervising the development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for the network. She had spent the last six years as a senior vice president in the same department.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Hipster Death Rattle - Drama In Development At CW

Hipster Death Rattle, a drama/satire with comedic elements from Rafael Agustín, Marvin Lemus, and Wilmer Valderrama, is in the works at The CW. The one-hour series—based on the novel of the same name by Richie Narvaez—is set in a historically Latino neighborhood that’s falling victim to aggressive gentrification. According to the show’s logline, “Someone is killing the ‘woke’ yet pretentious new hipsters. But who? And worse – do the locals even care? The victims were just hiking up rent anyway!'”
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

Fox to Adapt ‘Cliffhanger’ Novels as Drama Series

Fox is developing the “Cliffhanger” novels by TJ Middleton (real name Tom Binding) as a one-hour drama series. The series is described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama following the quirky exploits of rideshare driver Audrey Greenwood, who emerges from the pandemic with a startling realization: she never wants to see her husband Al’s face again. So, one dark and stormy night, fueled by rage and tequila, she tries to kill him. But when things don’t go exactly as she planned, Audrey finds herself embroiled in a twisty murder mystery which ricochets around her small seaside town.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Fox Developing Series Based on TJ Middleton’s ‘Cliffhanger’ Novels

CSI duo Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock are working on an adaptation of TJ Middleton’s black comedy book series Cliffhanger for Fox. Described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama, the show follows the plot of the first novel in the Cliffhanger series, which involves an accidental murder that sends the protagonist spiraling out of control. That protagonist is Audrey Greenwood, a rideshare driver who emerges from the pandemic with the realization that she never wants to see her husband Al’s face ever again.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Brooke Bowman Elevated To Head Of Drama At Fox Entertainment As Charlie Andrews Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Andrews has stepped down as EVP, Drama Programming and Development at Fox Entertainment after fours years as head of the broadcast network’s drama department. He is succeeded by Brooke Bowman, most recently SVP, Drama Programming and Development, who has been promoted to EVP, Drama Programming and Development. Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, Bowman will supervise the development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for the network. Andrews, a well liked development executive, took over the Fox drama department in November 2017. His departure was amicable; I hear his contract was...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Cliffhanger - Series Adaptation Of TJ Middleton Novel In Development At Fox

A series adaptation of TJ Middleton’s quirky English novel Cliffhanger is in the works at Fox. The network is developing a one-hour drama series adaptation of the book, which was first published in 2008, with Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock, who have worked as co-exec producers on series including CSI, The Gifted and Chicago Med.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Disney+ is redeveloping The Goonies reenactment drama that Fox rejected

The drama pilot about a teacher who helps her students remake The Goonies, which Fox passed on last May, is getting a second chance at Disney+. The project, which will now be called Our Time, will be redeveloped with original writer Sarah Watson. “Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID,” says Clancy Collins White, Warner Bros. TV's executive vice president and head of development. “So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.”
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Be Mine - Drama in Development at CW

The CW has taken in for development Be Mine, a drama from writer John Bellina (iZombie), Lylas Pictures’ Lauren Miller Rogen, Temple Hill and CBS Studios. Written by Bellina and directed by Rogen, Be Mine is about four female college freshmen who discover an old ’90s board game featuring a tacky oversized pink phone and a dozen handsome “hunks” just waiting for a call. But when they drunkenly play the game, they unwittingly unleash the game’s hunks into the real world, and soon discover that these “dream guys” are total nightmares hellbent on destroying all womankind.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘With Love’: TV Review

If you are of the mind that no holiday is complete without a sugar rush, With Love aims to satisfy that craving. The new rom-com series by Gloria Calderón Kellet weaves together not one, not two, but four interconnected love stories over not one, not two, but five holidays. Think a super-sized Love Actually, if Love Actually weren’t so cagey about how its characters are connected. With shows as with desserts, though, there’s such a thing as sugar overload — it all depends on your tolerance for sweetness. Myself, I found that consuming an episode or two of With Love could...
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Vir Das, Sam Laybourne to Develop Country Music Comedy at Fox

Titled “Country Eastern,” the single-camera show has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family. While attempting to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. Only problem: he’s shit. Total shit. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Monarch Trailer: Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel Go to War in FOX Drama

If you've been looking for a new soapy drama to add to your TV viewing, then look no further than FOX's Monarch. The highly anticipated drama series features a thrilling cast, plot, and everything you'd expect from a primetime soap opera. In Monarch, reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘1883’ Is a Winning Western Expansion of the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise: TV Review

In an age of television where nothing is more attractive to networks than established I.P., it’s not enough to build a solidly performing drama on a humble plot of land. It’s all about the hydra-headed franchise these days, with even a series like “Law & Order” clawing back its territory following a decade of austerity measures. So it was only a matter of time before “Yellowstone,” Paramount Network’s superlatively popular nouveau Western, began manifest destiny. The first such expansion comes in the form of “1883,” a far-flung prequel series focused on the forebears of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the beleaguered cattle...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Upper Cut’: Atmosphere Entertainment To Develop Film Based On Memoir By Hollywood Hairdresser Carrie White; Susan McMartin Adapting Script For Julia Fox Pic

Mark and Dorothy Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment has acquired the rights to Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, an internationally bestselling memoir by Carrie White, which it is developing for film. Upper Cut is an unflinching portrayal of addiction and recovery as told through the eyes of White, who’s otherwise known as the “First Lady of Hairdressing.” White was behind the scenes of every Hollywood photo shoot, TV appearance, and party in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, collaborating with Richard Avedon on shoots for Vogue, partying with Jim Morrison, giving Nurse Ratchett her signature style, getting high with Jimi Hendrix, and touching...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Clubhouse - Murder Mystery Drama in Development at CW

The CW has taken in for development Clubhouse (working title) a murder mystery drama from iZombie writer Christina de Leon, Lisa Berger and Sarah Penna’s Frolic Media, and CBS Studios, where Frolic is under a deal. Written by de Leon, in Clubhouse (wt), when a popular podcast features the...
TV SERIES
