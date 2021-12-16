ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

City man fatally stabbed in East Camden

By Phaedra Trethan, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
CAMDEN — A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon in East Camden died a short time later from his injuries, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Federal Street at around 3:12 p.m. Thursday, where they found Michael Lane, 47, suffering from a stab wound.

Lane, a Camden resident, was taken to Cooper University Hospital and died at around 4:43 p.m. It was the second homicide this week in East Camden; a 16-year-old was fatally shot on Dec. 12 on the 2100 block of Sewell Street.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Kevin Courtney with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at 856-397-6770 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Courier Post

Courier Post

