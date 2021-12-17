University Of Maryland Cancels Winter Commencement, Modifies Operations Amid Sharp COVID-19 Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has canceled winter commencement and some social events and reduced dining operations amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.

“I am acutely aware of the impact COVID-19 continues to have on us all,” said university President Dr. Darryll Pines. “We’re all grappling with the strain and anxiety of this surge. Our decisions will continue to be informed by diligent tracking and guided by health professionals.”

The university on Thursday reported 98 positive cases from university testing and an additional 12 self-reported cases since Monday, and the school said it expects to see another high number of cases from Thursday’s testing.

Along with winter commencement and commencement-related activities, the university said all indoor social gatherings mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22.

Dining halls and the Stamp Student Union food court will transition to grab-and-go options only. Gym facilities on campus will remain open, but basketball, volleyball and racquetball activities are suspended.

Students who live in residence halls will be required to depart campus 24 hours after their final on-campus exam. Final examinations will continue as scheduled.