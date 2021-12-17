21-Year-Old Man Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man died after he was shot in southwest Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Edgewood Street for a discharging, and they found the victim shot in the chest on the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died.

Investigators said the victim was actually shot in the 500 block of Denison Street and ran to the back of the 3400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where he collapsed.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.