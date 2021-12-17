ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Place LB Von Miller, Eight Others On Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Ben Levine
profootballrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams have placed nine more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including linebacker Von Miller. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter), the following players have been sidelined:. DB Antoine Brooks Jr....

