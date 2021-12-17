ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Chargers: First half discussion

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Week 15’s Thursday Night Football, the Kansas...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr shares heartfelt message after serious injury

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr was carted off the field on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tried to catch a pass from Justin Herbert and smashed his head extremely hard on the ground. Despite losing consciousness for a short period of time, Parham was diagnosed with a concussion and avoided any serious injury.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in AFC Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs only need a little bit of help to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This week has gone very well for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are already in the clubhouse with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to assume control over the AFC West. New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts last night also proved to be beneficial for Kansas City, which would lose a tiebreaker to the Patriots on conference record but now have a better overall record than the AFC East leaders.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
firstsportz.com

“Justin Herbert is better than Patrick Mahomes,” Marcellus Wiley makes his choice in the battle of the quarterbacks

Two of the National Football League’s up and coming best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes faced off against each other in the fixture between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs came out with a 34-28 victory in the high profile encounter as Mahomes’ side earned the bragging rights temporarily over his direct competitor Herbert.
NFL
FanSided

An open apology to Frank Clark and Kansas City Chiefs defense

Expectations were at an all-time high when the Kansas City Chiefs started the season in September. Coming off of two straight Super Bowl appearances, fans and experts alike expected the Chiefs to dominate offensively and make yet another deep playoff run. While the games were entertaining to begin, it became abundantly clear that the defense was on pace to be historically bad.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Latest update on Chargers’ Donald Parham after scary injury vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers released an update on the condition of TE Donald Parham. Parham suffered a scary injury during the Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” After attempting to catch a throw in the back of the end zone on fourth down in the opening quarter of the game, Parham landed on his head and was motionless on the field. He was stretchered off and taken immediately to the hospital for further evaluation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#On The Road#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs get help — now control their own destiny

What to know: The Chiefs remain in first place in the AFC West with their overtime win over the Chargers — and now own the No. 1 seed in the conference. Kansas City is a game up on New England and Tennessee for the top spot in the conference.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs playoff picture: Christmas miracle edition

In Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) collected a 34-28 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on the road. Three weeks remain in the NFL season. On Sunday, the Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) at home and then finish the season against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) and Denver Broncos (7-7) on the road.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs are double-digit favorites for Week 16 vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return home to Arrowhead Stadium for Week 16, as they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Chiefs, who are on a seven-game winning streak, are favored over the Steelers by 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chiefs were 3.5-point road favorites as...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs ‘hoping’ for Gay, Jones and Gordon to return vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 last Thursday night despite the absence of four of their most notable players. Linebacker Willie Gay, defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon were all on the COVID-19 list — and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed missed the game for personal reasons.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy