Chiefs vs. Chargers: First half discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs only need a little bit of help to secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs. This week has gone very well for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are already in the clubhouse with an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to assume control over the AFC West. New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts last night also proved to be beneficial for Kansas City, which would lose a tiebreaker to the Patriots on conference record but now have a better overall record than the AFC East leaders.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO