ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Add Von Miller and Eight Others to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 25 Players

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFQCS_0dP9HoRs00

For the sixth day in a row, the Rams have added more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

After already having put 16 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Saturday, the Rams added nine more on Thursday, the team announced:

  • OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  • DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
  • OG Bobby Evans
  • DB Jake Gervase
  • LB Von Miler
  • LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
  • DB Kareem Orr
  • LB Troy Reeder
  • LB Christian Rozeboom

The Rams now have a total of 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, swiping through half of the team's roster. Still to this point, no coaches have been listed among the players going on reserve, but the growing list makes it hard to believe the Rams are going to be able to field a team this weekend against the Seahawks.

Currently, the game is still on schedule for Sunday's 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff at SoFi Stadium. However, the Seahawks have also had troubling issues this week, placing running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad as COVID-19 Replacements | Team Tracker

The Rams have elevated two members of their practice squad ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Seahawks.

1 hour ago

Rams Place Two Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Six Others

The Rams have made a flurry of moves that pertain to their recent COVID-19 outbreak.

2 hours ago

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Lines Changing Following Game Postponement

The betting odds for the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 15 matchup are seeing drastic changes.

3 hours ago

Here are the other 16 players the Rams have placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • RB Darrell Henderson
  • OT Rob Havenstein
  • CB Jalen Ramsey
  • CB Donte Deayon
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • S Terrell Burgess
  • S JuJu Hughes
  • TE Brycen Hopkins
  • OT Alaric Jackson
  • DT Sebastian Joseph Day
  • DE Jonah Williams
  • S Jordan Fuller
  • CB Tyler Hall
  • LB Justin Hollins
  • TE Johnny Mundt
  • TE Jared Pinkney

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
RamDigest

Rams' Saturday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have held virtual practices and meetings all week in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19. As the Rams sit with 25 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they have made minor progress this weekend of getting back to some normality. Saturday they returned to the practice field in some capacity, marking the first time since last week they were able to do so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tyler Lockett
NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What channel is the Raiders vs. Browns Monday Night Football game on tonight?

After a roller coaster of a week, tonight will showcase a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. Due to a COVID outbreak within the Cleveland organization, the Raiders vs. Browns game has been moved from a Saturday afternoon time to tonight. What channel is the Raiders vs. Browns game on, how can you watch it, and what are the live stream options?
NFL
KIMA TV

Seahawks add six to Reserve/COVID 19 list ahead of game with Rams

With the rapid spread of COVID-19 in December, positive cases are skyrocketing throughout professional sports. The Seattle Seahawks, by all accounts one of the most vigilant in the fight against the virus, are no exception. Seattle added six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday including two starters:. Cornerback D.J....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Justin Hollins#American Football#Bringing Total#The Reserve Covid 19#Christian#Wr#Ram Digest
RamDigest

Rams Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad as COVID-19 Replacements | Team Tracker

Dec. 18: The Rams have elevated linebacker Anthony Hines III and wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, the team announced Saturday. Hines hasn't appeared in a game throughout his NFL career up to this point. During his time in the college ranks, Hines was a one-year starter at Texas A&M, where he totaled 106 tackles and three sacks across two seasons.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Activate CB Jalen Ramsey From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Designate RB Jake Funk For Return From Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday. Ramsey was added to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before the Rams' Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals. After spending nearly a week away from the team, Ramsey is on track to be available for the team's Tueday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams vs. Seahawks: Week 15 Prediction and Picks

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks get set to face off on Tuesday night following a game postponement due to COVID-19 outbreaks. While the Rams, at one point, were up to 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they're now down to 18. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, bringing their total to eight.
NFL
RamDigest

Does Cooper Kupp Belong in the MVP Conversation?

With a few weeks left in the NFL season, MVP talks ramp up. While quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady typically receive the bulk of the MVP hype, there are often other valuable players that deserve plenty of recognition as well. One of those players who’s having a historic season is none other than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
599
Followers
714
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy