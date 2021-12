Jordan Morris joined Cristian Roldan with the USMNT, making his return to the squad for the first time in nearly two years. The two showed well, making a strong case for their inclusion as World Cup Qualifying continues. In the US professional leagues the NWSL held their college draft on Saturday. As has come to be expected, the draft was about as busy as it could be with moves and trades galore. MLS re-upped its deal with ESPN, while picking up a new carrier for its secondary package.

MLS ・ 5 HOURS AGO