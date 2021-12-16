Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis is placed in the NBA health and safety protocol; Khris Middleton's knee is improving

The Milwaukee Bucks’ already decimated frontcourt took another blow as Bobby Portis was placed into the league’s health and safety protocol Thursday evening.

Portis was coming off a 20-point, nine-rebound effort in 28 minutes in a win over Indiana on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Dec. 14) and Donte DiVincenzo (Dec. 14) in the protocol.

The Bucks also will likely be without forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo for Friday’s game in New Orleans, who is listed as doubtful to play with a strained right soleus (calf) muscle. Thanasis Antetokounmpo played 21 minutes off the bench against the Pacers, the most action he had seen since playing 15 minutes against Miami on Dec. 4.

The Bucks were already thin in the frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Semi Ojeleye (calf) and Brook Lopez (back surgery) listed as out for Friday's game.

Without Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are left with DeMarcus Cousins and rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili as the only two traditional “bigs” available. Mamukelashvili has made one start but is averaging about nine minutes of action in his 15 games. Cousins is averaging about 12 minutes in his seven games thus far.

On a positive note, two-time all-star Khris Middleton is listed as probable for the game against the Pelicans. He suffered a hyperextension in his left knee in Boston on Monday. He warmed up before the Indiana game was but was held out. Middleton may not play for the Bucks as he continues to recover from the injury, but the designation signals he is improving.