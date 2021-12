For the first time in history, we could finally tell the tale of the never-before-seen data that lies on the heart of our Solar System, the Sun. NASA's Parker Solar Probe becomes the first spacecraft to 'touch' the sun, 60 years after NASA had set this goal. The human-made spacecraft managed to swoop in and fly through the sun's corona, three years after it launched, to sample particles on the star's magnetic fields.

