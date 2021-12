It's getting chilly and the Festive Fervor Event is coming to Vanguard and Warzone to stoke the fires we all need to keep us warm. There's a lot of new content coming to both games and some new Vanguard Operator Bundles being introduced alongside the 12 Festive Days of Deals store sale. If you don't want to spend your money on COD Points, then this won't interest you. One thing that might, though is the new Christmas variant of Shipment that's coming - here's what you need to know.

