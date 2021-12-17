GRPD investigating suspicious death

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) – A high-speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Friday in San Bernardino County ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence, killing two of the three occupants inside the fleeing vehicle.
According to authorities, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Highland Station observed a gray Toyota Tundra at around 4:14 p.m. The truck matched the description of vehicle stolen during a kidnapping.
The driver of the gray Tundra, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lara of Redlands, was known to be armed and dangerous.
Police said that Lara immediately began to speed north on Weaver Street, when officers...
