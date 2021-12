SEBRING — Lake Placid High School boys soccer rebounded from a rough loss and beat cross-county rival Sebring Friday night. The Green Dragons defeated the Blue Streaks 5-0 for their second win over Sebring this season. Lake Placid outscored SHS by a combined 9-0 over both meetings. This victory also provided a quick response to a 5-1 loss at LaBelle earlier in the week.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 16 HOURS AGO