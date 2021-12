After a rise in power costs across the US was seen impacting Texarkana last week, local water companies are notifying customers that starting on their most recent November bill, the cost of supplies have forced them to raise water bills for the first time in years. With the continued rise in supply costs, water and power companies are among a long list of increased bills rising across the country. While prices may continue to rise for other utilities, companies are notifying customers of changes on their websites. To ensure you have a complete understanding of your bill increases, it is essential you go to your utilities website, or call customer service to understand and check their change in policy and billing.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO