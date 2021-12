In 2017, I published a post covering Mexico City’s ambitious new airport. At the time, readers outside of Mexico were likely unaware that Mexico City was building a new airport a few miles to the east of the city’s current overcrowded airport. The airport was extremely controversial and after over a decade of debate, protests, and even violence, construction began on what would become Mexico City’s next international airport. However, in 2019, the new Mexican president halted construction and announced that Mexico City’s new international airport would not be built on the current site. This was a popular move in the eyes of those living in Mexico City. However, the announcement did not put an end to Mexico City’s airport fiasco.

