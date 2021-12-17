Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of contacting minors online to obtain child pornography

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of contacting minors online for the purpose of obtaining child pornography.

Police arrested Francisco Jonathan Colima, 29, of Santa Maria after serving a search warrant at his home.

Colima allegedly was using the internet to contact minors to obtain child pornography, otherwise referred to as child sexual abuse material.

The Santa Maria man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail where he awaits charges related to the child pornography. His bail has been set at $100,000.

Detectives also believe there may be additional victims in this case. Anyone with information about Colima or any possible victims is urged to contact Santa Maria police detective Matt Silver at 805-928-3781 ext. 1346.

