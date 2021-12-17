ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Megvii says U.S. move 'groundless', will not impact daily operations

By Reuters
 3 days ago
SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii said on Friday it opposed a decision by the U.S. Treasury to add it to a list of entities suspected of having Chinese military links, describing the decision and related allegations as "groundless".

It said its inclusion in the list will not have an impact on the company's daily operations.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

