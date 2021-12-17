Rise in COVID-19 cases forces some New Jersey families to shuffle holiday plans

Some New Jersey families are shuffling their holiday plans due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In downtown Somerville, shoppers were masked up while trying to buy last-minute Christmas gifts.

"It's more like a reduced family gathering instead of getting everyone together," says Nick Scafuto, of Martinsville.

MORE: COVID-19 transmission risk remains high across state; hospitalizations go up for 2nd straight week

State officials say more than 1,700 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The last time numbers were that high was in April.

"We're doing the same thing," says Shannon Hobby, of Martinsville. "We're doing a reduced family gathering."

MORE: Running to the store for last-minute gifts? 5 precautions to keep you safe this holiday shopping season

People are also taking precautions leading up to the holidays. Some are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer wherever they go as well as getting tested.