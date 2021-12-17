ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Rise in COVID-19 cases forces some New Jersey families to shuffle holiday plans

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Some New Jersey families are shuffling their holiday plans due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

In downtown Somerville, shoppers were masked up while trying to buy last-minute Christmas gifts.

"It's more like a reduced family gathering instead of getting everyone together," says Nick Scafuto, of Martinsville.

State officials say more than 1,700 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The last time numbers were that high was in April.

"We're doing the same thing," says Shannon Hobby, of Martinsville. "We're doing a reduced family gathering."

People are also taking precautions leading up to the holidays. Some are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer wherever they go as well as getting tested.

