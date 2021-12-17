ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Home for the Holidays winner takes first walk through new home

By KATC News
 3 days ago
This year's winner of the Home for the Holidays grand prize, Warren Shepherd from Broussard, got his first look at his new home Thursday morning.

Shepherd took a walk through the house, which is located at 102 Winthorpe Row in the Lafayette subdivision Brookshire South.

Shepherd claimed the $565,000 grand prize during a drawing last week on KATC.

The 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features a true-to-style southern front porch, a mud room, triple split floor plan, spacious living, kitchen, and dining rooms, and much more.

"It's definitely a good Christmas present," said Shepherd. "It's a wild factor, you know. It's like, man, get a brand new house in a nice neighborhood in a good area of town. Now we get to see what we want to do."

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

