Home for the Holidays winner takes first walk through new home
This year's winner of the Home for the Holidays grand prize, Warren Shepherd from Broussard, got his first look at his new home Thursday morning.
Shepherd took a walk through the house, which is located at 102 Winthorpe Row in the Lafayette subdivision Brookshire South.
Shepherd claimed the $565,000 grand prize during a drawing last week on KATC.
The 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features a true-to-style southern front porch, a mud room, triple split floor plan, spacious living, kitchen, and dining rooms, and much more.
"It's definitely a good Christmas present," said Shepherd. "It's a wild factor, you know. It's like, man, get a brand new house in a nice neighborhood in a good area of town. Now we get to see what we want to do."
