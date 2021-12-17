SMUD Power Fully Restored After Downtown Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lights are back on for all of the SMUD customers in downtown Sacramento affected by the substation outage four days ago.

On Friday, the utility said that the final network of SMUD customers in downtown and Old Sacramento was restored at 7:25 a.m.

The outage was caused by a fire at SMUD Substation A in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning. The utility said much of downtown Sacramento is served by three networks from that substation.

Around 1,300 customers, including businesses and government buildings, were left powerless within a six-block radius.

SMUD said Networks 1 and 3 were restored around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.