Investigators Search For More Victims Of Child Sex Assault Suspect Allan Richard Long

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Arapahoe County want to know if there are more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting children. Allan Richard Long is facing 41 counts.

Investigators say they know of at least seven young victims. They believe there could be more, dating back to at least 2001, more than 20 years.

Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. He also had access to families while working as a truck driver, a tow truck driver and a volunteer firefighter.