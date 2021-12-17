ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Investigators Search For More Victims Of Child Sex Assault Suspect Allan Richard Long

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxxn7_0dP9FKo600

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Arapahoe County want to know if there are more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting children. Allan Richard Long is facing 41 counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28e1TH_0dP9FKo600

Allan Richard Long (credit: Arapahoe County)

Investigators say they know of at least seven young victims. They believe there could be more, dating back to at least 2001, more than 20 years.

Long has ties to Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. He also had access to families while working as a truck driver, a tow truck driver and a volunteer firefighter.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Kamyl Garrette Sentenced To 35 Years In Deadly Shooting Of Nathan Poindexter Inside Town Center At Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kamyl Garrette, the man who shot and killed a teenager at the Town Center at Aurora has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Nathan Poindexter, 17, was killed in the shooting inside JCPenney on Dec. 27, 2019. Kamyl Garrette (credit: Aurora Police) Officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found him wounded. He died at a hospital. Nathan Poindexter (credit: Kenneth Crowley) The judge sentenced Garrette to the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last May. (credit: CBS) Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color, and the director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Issue Warrant For Former Greenwood Village Officer Adam Holen In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Peyton Blitstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police confirm they have submitted an arrest warrant recommending a charge of second degree murder for former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen who shot 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein last month. Doorbell video shows the moments when shots were fired. (credit: CBS) According to an Aurora PD tweet, police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Addison Way on Thanksgiving Eve. (credit: CBS) According to a press release, it is believed that there was an argument between the adult and a group of teenagers, after alleged careless driving through the neighborhood. At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager involved pulled out guns and fired shots at each other. Holen, 36, worked for Greenwood Village police for five years before he resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 1. Blitstein was a student at Vista PEAK Preparatory. (credit: Blitstein family) The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges.  
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Held In Denver, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year Sentence

(CBS4) – About eight people turned out for a march at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. He’s the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70

(CBS4) – Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison. By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) Aguilera-Mederos, who was 23 years old at the time, passed one of...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
County
Arapahoe County, CO
State
Wyoming State
CBS Denver

Single-Car Crash In Denver Investigated As Homicide

(CBS4) — Denver police are investigating a single-car crash as a homicide — but would not say why. The crash occurred at East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. One man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Red and blue lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. “The incident is being investigated as a homicide,” Denver police stated. The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. East 40th Avenue was shut down in both directions during the investigation. “We’re looking into it,” Denver police Public Information Officer Nate Magee told CBS4. He could not elaborate why the crash was being investigated as a homicide.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4 Inside Stolen Truck Hospitalized After High-Speed Crash In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people inside a stolen Ford F-150 were taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered in a crash Sunday morning. According to Cheri Spottke of the Westminster Police Department, the pickup was traveling at high speed on 72nd Avenue when it clipped another car near Federal Boulevard, hit a tree and caught fire. (credit: Westminster Police Department) Spottke said the driver and three passengers inside the truck suffered serious injuries. All four also have active warrants, she added. No one in the other car was injured, Spottke said. (credit: Westminster Police Department) The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. and required the closure of Federal Boulevard between 72nd and 74th. The road was closed almost four hours. 72nd Ave is now open. Thank you for your patience. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) December 19, 2021 A 21-year-old woman was killed last month when two alleged street racers entered a Westminster intersection and struck her car.  The two men charged in her death are in court next month.          
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

#NoTrucksToColorado Trending After Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Gets 110 Years In Deadly Crash

(CBS4) — In light of the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, the hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado is gaining traction on social media platforms like Tik Tok, Twitter and Facebook. Truck drivers around the country are posting videos online, saying they’ll refuse to drive to Colorado to stand in solidarity with Aguilera-Mederos, after he was sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 years for the 2019 deadly crash on I-70 near Colorado Mills mall that left four people dead. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) Many of the truck drivers protesting online said the sentence for Aguilera-Mederos is excessive, and they also fear the state’s mandatory minimum...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Bull Elk Tangled In Fencing Wire Freed By Wildlife Officer And Deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued two bull elk tangled in fencing wire over the weekend. The two animals in Estes Park got tangled together by the antlers and then they got wrapped around a tree. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) A CPW officer and a Larimer County sheriff’s deputy tranquilized both elk and managed to remove all of the wire from their antlers. CPW says the animals are exhausted but OK and are expected to make a full recovery.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex
CBS Denver

Woman Left For Dead In Northglenn Hit-And-Run, Police Need Help Tracking Down The Suspect Driver

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster woman is searching for answers after a hit-and-run in Northglenn left her severely injured, hardly able to eat or walk. Nearly a month after the incident, Northglenn police still have no suspects and need your help to find the person responsible. (credit: CBS) Dawn Proctor, 35, tells CBS4 she’s lucky to be alive after she was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 112th and Washington in Northglenn on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:20 p.m. “I went to walk across 112th and next thing you know I was hit, and in the hospital,...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Nome Park Shooting: 2 More Teenage Suspects Arrested, Face Attempted Murder Charges

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they arrested two more people in connection to the shootings of six teenagers at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Investigators with the Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, also known as FAST, members of the Aurora SWAT team arrested a 15-year-old boy as he was getting inside his vehicle at a shopping center near 6th Avenue and Chambers Road. (credit: CBS) The second teen, only identified as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested during a traffic stop on North Potomac Way. Police say both were arrested without incident and face charges of attempted first degree murder. As of now, the suspects identities have not been released. Two other 15-year-old suspects were arrested days after the shootings. One of them was a student at Aurora Central High School, near Nome Park. Anyone who has more information about the shooting at Nome Park is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers. They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $7,000 reward.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Detective Joe Pollack Honored For Service After Line-Of-Duty Death

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Stretches of Interstate 25 and E-470 in the southern part of the Denver metro area were closed for a time on Friday as officers honored one of their own. Detective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office is therefore considering the deputy’s passing a line-of-duty death. Pollack’s funeral procession traveled from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. (credit: Douglas County) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death.   The sheriff’s office announced that “We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post. (credit: CBS) Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD. Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jury Finds Aurora Man Scott Mathews Guilty Of Murdering Neighbor Over Fireworks Dispute

(CBS4) – An Arapahoe County jury this week found a former Colorado prison guard guilty of shooting and killing his neighbor while the two were fighting in 2019. Scott Mathews, of Aurora, fatally shot 38-year-old Jaharie Wheeler on the 4th of July while Wheeler’s fiance and two children were watching. Scott Mathews (credit: Aurora Police) The fight started after Mathews and his girlfriend came out of their apartment complex with their dog. Some neighbors were setting off fireworks and Mathews and the girlfriend confronted the neighbors with concerns about their dog being frightened. Mathews unholstered a gun and pointed it at Wheeler’s...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Some Evacuated From Assisted Living Facility In Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An assisted living facility in Evergreen suffered some flooding and a power outage on Saturday forcing some of their residents to be picked up by family members. Evergreen firefighters say a water leak from the sprinkler system is to blame for the flooding at Elk Run Assisted Living. Now, firefighters are helping with the evacuation process. (credit: CBS) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the power remains out, and residents will not be allowed to stay at the facility overnight. JCSO officials tell CBS4 between 10-15 residents did not have alternative arrangements with family, so they might stay at another facility or a hotel. (credit: CBS) The Jefferson County Public School district is helping transport some of the evacuees. No injuries were reported.
EVERGREEN, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Fireworks Displays Blamed For Grass Fires In Parker And Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to two grass fires early Sunday morning, and the Castle Rock Fire Department also responded to a separate fire, after Douglas County organized three different fireworks displays Saturday night. (credit: @5280_daddy on Twitter, used with permission) “Witness the beauty and magnificence of three simultaneous, 30-minute fireworks shows flying high in the sky from three locations in Douglas County at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18,” county officials stated on YouTube. (credit: Douglas County via YouTube) South Metro responded two of the three fires — in Highlands Ranch and Parker. The biggest fire, near Rueter-Hess Reservoir,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

DENVER (CBS4)– Daron Marquel Ellis appeared in federal court this week and was charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this month. (credit: CBS) Ellis made his initial appearance in federal court in Denver on Monday where he was informed of the charge pending against him. He remains in custody. Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County) The shooting happened on Dec. 8 and involved a park ranger and two suspects, Ellis, 29, and Champagne Langenderfer, 18, near the Fall River entrance in the Estes Park area. Ellis and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Shooting: 17-Year-Old Peyton Blitstein’s Dad Waiting To Learn If Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Greenwood Village Officer

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are still no arrests or charges in a shooting that injured an ex-police officer and claimed the life of 17-year-old Vista PEAK Preparatory student Peyton Blitstein in Aurora last month. (credit: Blitstein family) Aurora police told CBS via email on Monday, “There is no ‘time frame’ for these investigations to be completed. Detectives are ensuring that they have a complete and thorough case to present to the District Attorney’s Office.” (credit: CBS) Peyton’s father says he is concerned about how long the investigation is taking into the Nov. 24 shooting and says no matter the outcome, he is hopeful...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Another Northern Colorado Sporting Goods Store Hit By Thieves, This One In Longmont

(CBS4) – For the second time this month in northern Colorado, thieves targeted a sporting goods store. The most recent case happened at 5:50 a.m. on Monday in Longmont. (credit: Weld County) The Weld County Sheriff’s Office didn’t reveal the name of the store that was targeted, but they said it is located in the Vista View neighborhood. There were two suspects, and police say they stole several carbon compound bows that were valued at nearly $2,000 each. A surveillance image shows the two people in the store with hats and face coverings on. One had a reflective traffic vest on. The burglars got in the store by cutting a lockbox outside and using the key that was in there to get in. The earlier sporting goods store robbery happened in Loveland on Dec. 8. In that case, the thieves were seen on surveillance camera leaving the store with armloads of jackets. People with information about the Longmont case that might help in the crime investigation are asked to call Deputy Kyle Keiser at (970) 400-4558. Anonymous tips can be contributed to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Stretches Of I-25 & E-470 Close For Funeral Procession For Douglas County Detective Joe Pollack

(CBS4) – Stretches of Interstate 25 and E-470 in the southern part of the Denver metro area will close on Friday for a funeral procession. Detective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications. The office is therefore considering the deputy’s passing a line-of-duty death. His memorial service is on Friday. (credit: Douglas County) Pollack’s funeral procession will travel from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. Northbound I-25 and eastbound e-470 will close from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for it. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death. The sheriff’s office announced that “We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post. Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD. Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Great Dane Recovering After Jumping Off Parking Garage In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Colorado Springs saved a 110-pound Great Dane after it jumped from the roof of a five-level parking garage. The dog landed on the roof of a two-story building. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) Crews responded to the structure south of the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) Firefighters say the dog was on a leash. It suffered a cut lip, but is in overall good health, they added.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Suspects Who Fired At Police From Car In Commerce City Identified

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney’s office in Adams County on Thursday identified two men accused of firing at law enforcement officers from a vehicle in Commerce City at the end of November. Estevan Valverde and Oscar Gurrola both face numerous charges. Valverde, 28, and Gurrola, 27, were both taken to the hospital after the crime on Nov. 29. It started when police responded to reports of a drunk driver on Brighton Road. The suspects shot at officers and they returned fire, but no officers were hit. Police were led on a short pursuit and the suspects crashed on Brighton...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy