MLS

Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS’s Miami in trade with Houston

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami’s Major League Soccer team from Houston on Thursday for $100,000 in general allocation money.

Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance.

Lassier, a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship, has played for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Costa Rica’s Alajuelense (2019-20) and Houston (2020-2021). He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.

The 27-year-old has one goal in 17 appearances for Costa Rica, against Guadeloupe in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is a son of former U.S. forward Roy Lassiter.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bears DC Desai clears protocols in time to work Vikings game

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabor if he is not cleared.
NFL
