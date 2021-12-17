ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sunak to hold crisis talks over Omicron’s impact on pubs and restaurants

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39payV_0dP9DybO00

Rishi Sunak will hold crisis talks with business leaders who have seen takings plummet due to fears over the spread of Omicron

The Chancellor faces pressure to produce a rescue package for the hospitality sector as Christmas festivities have been scaled back after the rapid growth in cases of the coronavirus variant.

The latest daily figures showed almost 90,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded as of 9am on Thursday, the highest figure so far in the pandemic, and a health chief warned there could be a “major problem” as the latest wave hits NHS staff.

Boris Johnson insisted that the Plan B measures he has imposed in England are “sensible” and “proportionate” while the booster jab campaign proceeds.

But in Wales, tougher rules will be imposed after Christmas with nightclubs ordered to close from December 27 and a return to two-metre social distancing rule in offices.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also warned that “restrictions on the operation of higher-risk settings, while of course undesirable, may now be unavoidable”.

Chris Hopson chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts, said a combination of increasing hospital cases and staff shortages could cause difficulties across the health service.

Asked whether a lockdown was inevitable, he said: “It’s very difficult to tell at this point.”

He told BBC’s Question Time: “The bit that is really going to come up and give us a major problem is the number of staff that we’re going to have off because of the fact that they have caught Covid.”

The infection rate will mean “significant numbers of our staff are actually not going the able to be at work”.

While the NHS had been able to increase capacity to deal with previous Covid-19 waves, it was already “the busiest we have ever been at this time of year” and dealing with a surge of cases could be “really quite difficult”.

Mr Hopson also called for clearer messaging from the Government, after Tories railed against England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty for suggesting people should consider scaling back social contacts if they wanted to see loved ones at Christmas while the Prime Minister insisted “we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff”.

Mr Johnson rejected claims the Government was imposing a “lockdown by stealth”  but urged people to be “cautious” about their activities over Christmas.

But the impact of the measures already taken have hit pubs and restaurants hard, forcing Mr Sunak to cut short a work trip to the United States to fly home for talks with the sector.

The Chancellor said “I appreciate that it is a difficult time for the hospitality industry” and promised the Government would continue to do “whatever it takes” to support lives and livelihoods.

Trade body UKHospitality’s boss Kate Nicholls and pub chiefs have made a plea for business rates relief and VAT discounts to be extended, warning that the sector has been knocked harder than expected by the new restrictions.

Ms Nicholls said hospitality sales have already plunged by more than a third over the past 10 days with £2 billion of trade already lost in December.

The British Beer and Pub Association said an estimated three million Christmas bookings had been cancelled in the past week.

Premises are forecast to sell 37 million fewer pints and lose out on £297 million in trade across the festive period compared to 2019.

The combination of the Plan B restrictions and Prof Whitty’s comments meant “consumer confidence has been hugely undermined”, chief executive Emma McClarkin said.

In a letter to Mr Sunak she said a failure to offer further support “risks mass closures in an industry which remains on a knife-edge after a brutal previous 21 months”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fresh questions for Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine and cheese in Downing Street garden during first lockdown

A picture has emerged of Boris Johnson enjoying wine and cheese with his wife and colleagues in the garden of No 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown — an event described by Downing Street as a work meeting.At least a dozen staff are seen relaxing with drinks at the event, which took place on 15 May, 2020 after a live televised press conference.At that time, members of different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors, with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.The event, attended by civil servants and advisers, was revealed last week in a joint investigation by The Independent and...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts warn against delay in measures against Omicron

Experts have stressed the importance of acting fast to tackle the spread of Omicron as an NHS boss warned that pressure on trusts in London is “mounting rapidly”.A number of scientific advisers to the Government spoke on Sunday, a day after minutes were published from a meeting warning it was “almost certain” there were hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections each day in England.The update from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also stated that UK hospital admissions with the variant were probably around one-tenth of the true number because of a lag in hospital reporting.Sage member Professor...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘dither’ after delaying Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has delayed the introduction of new Covid restrictions in England, despite warnings from scientific advisers of a coming wave of infection threatening to overwhelm the NHS.Scientists warned that “dither” in imposing curbs on social gatherings and travel ahead of the Christmas weekend will allow the highly contagious Omicron variant to spread more fiercely, with one member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), Professor Andrew Hayward, warning of “tens of millions” of infections this winter.And Labour said the prime minister was “too weak to stand up to his own backbenchers” following the rebellion of 99...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Pubs#Restaurants#Omicron#Food Drink#Scottish First#Nhs Providers
The Independent

Liz Truss: UK’s new Brexit negotiator said leaving EU would spell economic disaster

The minister put in charge of Brexit talks following the resignation of Lord David Frost is a former Remain supporter who issued a number of dire warnings against Britain leaving the EU during the 2016 referendum campaign.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is now tasked with dealing with Brussels after Lord Frost, the de-facto Brexit chief, quit his role citing concerns about the Tory party’s direction of travel under prime minister Boris Johnson.His exit came just days after a major climbdown by the UK on the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland, following ongoing disputes with...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scotland records highest test positivity rate since beginning of the year

Scotland has recorded its highest test positivity rate since January this year, with 6,734 new coronavirus cases counted in the last 24 hours.In Monday’s figures, the test positivity rate stood at 15.2%, up from 13.9% on Sunday.The case numbers are also the highest daily figure recorded since September this year.The latest data, released by the Scottish Government shows no new deaths have been recorded since the day before, but officials said registry offices were generally closed at weekends, which can affect the number recorded.It means the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Angry business leaders warn of ‘cataclysmic Christmas’ as government fails to deliver support

Angry business leaders have warned they face a "cataclysmic Christmas" after the UK government rejected calls for urgent financial help and chose not to bring in further Covid restrictions to slow the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.Pub, retail and leisure industry trade groups called for immediate clarity after a fortnight of mixed messages that have helped cause a collapse in consumer confidence, mass cancellations of restaurant and event bookings and a sharp decline in shopping visits to high streets.However, Boris Johnson offered more ambiguity on Monday, promising to keep reviewing the data “hour by hour” after a tense two-hour...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Donaldson: Covid funding ‘enough to last for two or three weeks of restrictions’

Northern Ireland has enough Covid funding to last for “two or three weeks of restrictions”, the DUP leader has said.Extra funding to contend with the Omicron surge in cases was announced for all UK regions on Sunday.The Treasury has said Northern Ireland is to receive £75 million, on top of another £75 million announced last week.The Department of Finance said last week’s announcement was mostly not new money and already featured in Stormont’s spending plansWe are somewhat behind England in terms of the spread of the Omicron variant, but there is no doubt that the spread of this infection is...
WORLD
The Independent

Entertainment and hospitality firms at crisis point after pandemic cancellations

Live music and entertainment businesses are being left to “buckle under the weight of the latest Covid wave” as cancellations hammer festive bookings, bosses have said.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Mr Johnson, who was speaking after a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet, said the data was being monitored “hour by hour” and said: “At the moment, what I think we want people to focus on is exercising caution.”Greg Parmley, chief executive of Live – the federation...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bookshop owner forced into Christmas self-isolation fears for his staff

A bookshop proprietor forced to self-isolate for Christmas due to catching Covid-19 faces losing up to £4,000 a week and fears for his staff.Stuart Kane employs three members of staff at his Perth store Big Dog Books and runs evening drop-in community events which are threatened since his self-isolation from last Thursday.Mr Kane said: “I started feeling ill at the start of last week and had just sort of written it off as a cold.”He had a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Thursday morning last week which came in as a positive on Friday and confirmed his lateral flow...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson not immediately imposing any further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has said that he is not immediately imposing any further Covid restrictions in England, but will not hesitate to do so if the data shows it is necessary.Speaking at the end of a three-hour emergency meeting of cabinet, Mr Johnson said that the arguments for and against going beyond the current Plan B restrictions were “finely balanced”.He said that ministers had agreed that the data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths should be kept under “constant review” on an hour-by-hour basis.And he said he would not hesitate to take further action to protect public health if the data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Workers at hospital hit by staff shortages during Omicron wave warned annual leave is at risk

Staff shortages at two hospitals in the UK have forced one to warn time off may have to be cancelled and another to suggest planned operations will be cut in January as the Omicron variant causes soaring infections.University Hospitals Birmingham Foundation Trust was forced to tell staff last week they could not make any new holiday requests and that current leave may be cancelled as it experiences “significant pressures”, according to an email seen by The Independent.Meanwhile, in an email seen by The Independent, Barts Health Trust wrote to doctors warning it may have to cancel “some or much” of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

388K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy