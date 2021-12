A small non-profit out of Fall River is catching the attention of the New England Patriots for going above and beyond the call of duty. Tony Abreu, the vice president of Angels Anonymous, has been awarded the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week award. Abreu's non-profit was chosen out of 12 organizations around Massachusetts who have made a positive impact in and around their area by the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation. The award was presented to Abreu for his hard work behind the scenes providing healthy food choices to those in need.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO