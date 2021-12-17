The Tale of a Tiger: Will Campbell

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one. Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach...
Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not...
The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers are set to play in Week 15. Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Josh Allen will take each other on as the quarterbacks of their respective teams. The Bills’ up-and-coming star has been compared to the Panthers’ established star in the past. Newton dropped a truth bomb on the comparisons to Allen.
The New England Patriots suffered a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, 27-17. Unfortunately, Ryan Kelly of the Colts had to miss this game due to the tragic loss of his unborn child. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his thoughts to the Kelly family at the start of his postgame press conference:
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominated and shut out at home Sunday night vs the New Orleans Saints, 9-0. In a game dominated by defense, Brady turned the ball over twice, including a 4th quarter interception. Following his interception, Brady threw something else on the sidelines; a tablet. Tom Brady...
The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon were not exactly exchanging holiday greetings when they got into it during Saturday’s game. Now Wentz is explaining what happened. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback got in the face of the New England Patriots linebacker Judon in the third quarter. It was a rare display of emotion from the usually-reserved Wentz.
With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week. But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the...
The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.
Comments / 0