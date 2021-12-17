ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former police officer Kim Potter to testify at her manslaughter trial

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374tOQ_0dP9Ckjv00

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter told a judge Thursday that she will testify at her own manslaughter trial.

Potter was charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April. She has said she mistakenly grabbed her firearm rather than her stun gun while conducting a traffic stop on Wright.

"Yes, your honor, I'll testify," Potter told Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday morning after calling more than 24 witnesses over six days.

Former Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon testified for the defense Thursday, saying he found Potter did not violate any policy, procedure or law. Gannon also said he resigned because of pressure over his handling of the case.

Potter could take the witness stand as early as Friday. Experts expect the defense strategy will revolve around her testimony.

Video of the incident shows officers trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant. He then gets back in his vehicle. Potter pulled out her firearm and shot him, but later said she meant to use her stun gun.

Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department two days after the shooting.

This comes after the court was told by a prosecution witness on Wednesday that the shooting was not justified and that Potter used "inappropriate" force against Wright.

