Center for Mental Health in Great Falls is broadening its scope of services

The Center for Mental Health in Great Falls is no longer offering only mental health services - the transition into becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) has allowed services to be expanded.

Mental health has become an important topic of discussion, but CMH believes that well-being should expand beyond just that.

The Center is anticipating a merger with Gateway Services, which will help in providing a range of services such as substance abuse, physical health, and others.

One of the components will also be the 24/7 Crisis Care.

Sydney Blair, CEO of the Center for Mental Health, explained, "This last year, we expanded into primary health. We have a couple of physicians and an APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) that works with us to provide medical services as needed with the people that we serve.

The Center hopes that the expansion of services will lead toward a new path in ensuring commnuity members get the care they need.

Julie Prigmore, director of Recovery Services at the Center, noted, "We really feel that it's important to understand that recovery is a whole-health system. It's not just mental health or substance use, it's physical health as well. We want to make sure that people get that access to care."

Julie Prigmore

The Center for Mental Health is at 915 1st Avenue South. For more information, call 406-771-8648, or click here to visit the website .