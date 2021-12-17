ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Both temperatures and wind chills values are low

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ao1Oa_0dP9CXDM00

A strong cold front will move through the area late tonight
with the front arriving in Billings before sunrise Friday. A quick shot of snow Snow will leave a dusting to half-inch of snow in most areas. bands of heavier snow
could pick up nearly 2 inches.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Wheatland, Golden Valley,
and Musselshell counties where values could reach -25 to -35 degrees. Wind chills elsewhere will reach -10 to -20 degrees. Use care to prevent freezing and frostbite.

Friday night, temperatures drop into the teens below zero in eastern Montana and sigle digits above/below zero elsewhere. Saturday, temperatures warm back toward normal. Conditions will remain dry on Saturday.

Windy periods over the weekend could cause patchy blowing snow.

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Lots of changes in a short period

Snow showers wind down in the morning and warm moves in Monday afternoon. In fact, the warmest temperatures from Billings southward could occur after sunset from Billings southward.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Windy conditions with a chance of snow

A bit of a warmer day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. Still some windy conditions especially west of Billings in the Livingston to Nye area. Be careful, travel could be a bit difficult as blowing snow could be an issue.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Dangerously cold today and tonight

Waking up to some snow this morning. Roads are slick, so use caution during your commute. This will clear the area by the afternoon and expect to see the sunshine return. A fast-moving clipper will be dragging very frigid air across the area making it the coldest day of the pre-winter season so far. Winter arrives Tuesday morning at 8:59 AM.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Slippery, then cold wind chills... then cold

As the snow exits to the east, clearer skies and dry conditions to return to southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Lows Thursday morning will be mainly in the teens with high in the mid-20s to mid-30s. It will stay colder in northeast Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Morning snow, Afternoon clearing

We tied a record high yesterday in Billings of 56° (last reached in 1962), but that quickly becomes a memory as the chill is now upon us. A cold front has passed through bringing colder air to the area that will stay with us through next week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s today and Thursday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Leave time to travel Wednesday morning

Behind a cold front Tuesday night through Wedensday morning comes much colder temperatures and snow. Snow around the mountains near Livingston gets going in the evening, starts around Billings near midnight, moves to Sheridan and Miles City around 2 a.m. and toward the Dakotas by sunrise.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Q2 News

When will the wind wind down?

Winds along the mountain foothills west of Billings will continue to rise through Saturday. The Big Timber to Harlowton area has a good chance for winds exceeding 60 mph and the Livingston/Nye region should expect 60 to 70 mph gusts through Sunday morning.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Stronger wind gusts returning

It’s a chilly start this morning as we get ready for another day with afternoon highs mainly in the 30s. Saturday will see highs in the 30s and 40s. By Sunday, most of the area will be in the 40s. Cooler on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s then 40s and perhaps some 50s again on Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip to the teens and 20s tonight, 20s and 30s Saturday night then the 20s into early next week.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Snow#Snow Snow#Wind Chill Advisory#Musselshell
Q2 News

Slick spots are literally blown away.

There are plenty of slippery patches on streets and sidewalks. While the wind my not welcome in general, it should help a lot of the snow and ice disappear. As usual, the strongest winds remain in the Livingston area and surrounding counties. Winds will increase to gusts of 60 to 70 mph by Friday evening and Saturday morning, then continue through Sunday in some areas.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Q2 News

Showers and wind now... cooler Thursday

Our Wednesday warm up is breaking down as a weak cold front moves through from the northwest to the southeast. Winds will continue to be on the gusty side through the evening and closer to the Dakotas through Thursday morning but should ease in the wind-prone areas close to the mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Starting a chilly and dry stretch

After a day of warmer than average temperatures, we’ll dip below the norm over the next couple of days as cooler air rushes in behind a cold front currently moving through Wyoming and the Dakotas.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy