Richmond, VA

Man dead after Richmond shooting

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead following a shooting in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

