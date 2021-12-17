ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Bishop Tobin Says Maskless Rhode Island Catholics Will Not Be Turned Away From Mass

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MP4Z_0dP9BCt800

Bishop Tobin released a statement Thursday encouraging Catholics to wear masks to help protect against Covid but also said that no one will be turned away from Mass if they choose not to wear a mask.

As it has from the beginning of the pandemic, the Diocese of Providence will continue to cooperate fully with state directives regarding the response to the pandemic.

Accordingly, I encourage Catholics of the Diocese of Providence to follow state guidelines and to wear a mask whenever they are attending Holy Mass, and other church services or public programs.

At the same time, no individual should be turned away from Mass or singled out if they choose not to wear a mask. Such individuals may have good and substantive reasons for not doing so. In addition, in keeping with our approved policies, liturgical ministers, (e.g. priests, deacons, ministers of Holy Communion, altar servers, cantors, choir members,) are not expected to wear masks while actively participating in the liturgy.

As I have done on multiple previous occasions, I strongly urge all Catholics of the Diocese of Providence (clergy, religious and laity) to receive approved vaccines as soon as they are eligible to do so. Being vaccinated is a commitment to the common good, an act of charity for our brothers and sisters, and an expression of our respect for the dignity of human life.

As we prepare to celebrate the special hope and joy of the Christmas Season, let us renew our fervent prayers that Almighty God will lift this terrible pandemic from our midst and will give healing, comfort and peace to all.

+Thomas J. Tobin

Bishop of Providence

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

RIP Edward Coll

Edward Coll, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on December 14, 2021. Ed was born in New York City, the son of Edward and Ann (O’Brien) Coll. He was the husband of Julia (DiValentino) Coll. After graduating from the U.S Merchant Marine...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces $3.64M in Early Intervention Grants to 9 Providers Across Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee and Executive Office of Health & Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones today announced the distribution of $3.64 million in CARES Act funding to support 9 Early Intervention providers in Rhode Island. These funds are in addition to the $5.5 million for Early Intervention that the Governor included in his RI Rebounds down payment proposal currently before the General Assembly. These grants help offset the significant revenue losses and extraordinary expenses incurred by these providers due to the pandemic and will assist providers in recruiting and retaining workers, avoiding further closures, and providing continued services to children with developmental needs.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Joseph M. Anthony, Jr

Joseph M. Anthony Jr., 90, of Portsmouth, peacefully passed away on December 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in Newport, to the late Joseph and Helen (Barry) Anthony Sr. “Mick” graduated from Rogers High School in 1951. He then earned a Master’s Degree from URI School of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Society
Newport Buzz

RIP Hannah Jane Baker Daly

Hannah Jane Baker Daly, 34, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday December 12, 2021, at home. Hannah was born in Providence to Susan Baker Daly and William Daly on May 20, 1987. Hannah attended St. Philomena School, Portsmouth High School and School One in Providence. She later received her GED along with a citation for outstanding achievement as a result of her high examination score.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport’s ‘La Sanctuaire’ sells for $13,970,000

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of ‘La Sanctuaire,’ 11 Ridge Road, for $13,970,000. Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Annie Becker represented the seller in the transaction. “This home was the owners pride and joy. He purchased the land, just after the Auchincloss family subdivided it from Hammersmith...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Comprehensive Actions to Address COVID-19 Cases and Alleviate Pressure on Hospital Systems

Joined by the Rhode Island Department of Health, representatives of the medical community, members of the small business community, the State’s whole of government COVID-19 response team, and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Governor Dan McKee today announced comprehensive actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressures on our hospital systems while keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newport Buzz

First Case of Omicron Variant Identified in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced that Rhode Island’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant (variant B.1.1.529) has been identified. The case was identified through the ongoing genomic surveillance program coordinated by RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories. As the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholics#Covid
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy E. Sant

Timothy E. Sant, Captain, NPD Retired, 81 of Middletown, went Home to his Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. His family was by his side. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Patricia (Sullivan) Sant. Born in Newport, RI he was the son of William A. Sant and...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Newport Buzz

Yacht fire breaks out at Portsmouth boat yard

A massive yacht fire broke out at Hinckley Yachts in Portsmouth Friday morning damaging several yachts and completely destroying at least one 100′ yacht. Firefighters from Portsmouth, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton and Bristol worked to put the fire out. A massive cloud of smoke could be seen for miles. Several...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert Returns This Friday

The Newport Navy Choristers, under the direction of Lori McDowell, will present their annual holiday concert the evening of December 10, 2021 at 7:30PM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. The concert will benefit the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a project of Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 15 and under and can be purchased at easternriconservation.org/events/holiday.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Newport Buzz

RIP Henry “Harry” T. Conheeny

Henry T. Conheeny Jr., age 75 passed away on Saturday November 13, 2021. He was born and raised in Newport, R.I. before moving and residing in Lake Worth, Florida. Harry was the son of the late Henry Sr. and Eileen Conheeny of Newport, R.I. He is survived by a daughter Melissa Murray of Jefferson City, TN, and two brothers, Peter Conheeny of Riverside, R.I. and William Conheeny of Portsmouth, R.I.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

The Redwood Launches MLK Center Food Drive

To celebrate “Giving Tuesday” the Redwood Library & Athenæum is launching a Food Drive in appreciation for the invaluable work of the MLK Center of Newport. Non-perishable foods will be collected starting Wednesday, December 1st through Friday, December 11th. Benedict Leca, Executive Director commented, “We salute the tremendous efforts of...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee announces up to $1.7 million in grants to expand internet access for low- and moderate-income Rhode Islanders

Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday the awarding of up to $1.7 million to support communities across Rhode Island increase internet access for low- and moderate-income households, helping to bridge the digital divide. “Our Administration is committed to boosting internet connection throughout the state,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Today’s awards will...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Scumbag vandals target Newport businesses!!!

Early Sunday morning around 1:15am, two coward losers vandalized a bunch of Newport small businesses. Here’s a video of one loser smashing a window at Malt while his asshate buddy laughs along in agreement. credit: my friends at Newport This Week. Here are those losers smashing a window at...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport, Tiverton groups sharing $660,000 in grants to strengthen nonprofits led by people of color

Nonprofits from Newport and Tiverton are among the organizations that will share $660,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. Sankofa Community Connection in Newport and Movement Ground Farm and Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust in Tiverton will receive $60,000 apiece over the course of a two-year capacity-building program. Only nonprofits led by people identifying as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multi-racial were eligible.
TIVERTON, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy