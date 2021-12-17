ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez transfers to K-State

By Alec Ausmus
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqK61_0dP9Ah1K00

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNW) – The Wildcats have a new quarterback on their roster, former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announced on social media that he is transferring to Kansas State.

Martinez started 38 games at Nebraska dating back to 2018. He was also a three time team captain for the Huskers.

In four seasons at Nebraska, Martinez, a dual-threat, 6-foot-2, 212-pounder passed for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He also rushing for an additional 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Huskers finished 3-9 this season. Martinez passed for 2,863 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 525 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall declares for NFL Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Iowa State and former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and will forgo his senior season and the Cheez-It bowl. “Playing for Iowa State has been nothing short of a gift,” Hall wrote in an Instagram post. “The last three years, this team has defined […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Iowa State’s Breece Hall named consensus All-American

AMES, Iowa (Iowa State Athletic Communications) – Iowa State running back Breece Hall is a consensus All-American for the second-straight season. Hall wrapped up the year by earning first team All-America recognition from Walter Camp, AP, AFCA and the Sporting News. He was a second team All-America choice from the FWAA, precluding him from becoming an unanimous […]
IOWA STATE
KSN News

Christmas coming early? NFL schedules consecutive games next four days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with college football’s bowl season kicking off Friday, and football fans will have even more to celebrate, as the NFL has scheduled games consecutive days until Tuesday, Dec. 21. Due to COVID-19 protocols sidelining a large portion of players and staff, the NFL […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#American Football#Ksnw#A Twice3#Huskers#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kelce’s OT touchdown gives Chiefs 34-28 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in overtime and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 34-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run […]
NFL
KSN News

Kansas high school prep basketball scores from Dec. 17

Here are the latest high school basketball scores for Dec. 14. For the latest updated local scores click here. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Andale 45, Clearwater 31 Andover 71, Arkansas City 42 Atchison 49, Rossville 40 Augusta 61, Circle 57 BV Northwest 69, BV North 54 Belle Plaine 71, Ell-Saline 58 Beloit 55, Ellsworth 52 Berean Academy […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy