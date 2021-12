Today, Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite added one of the N64's best games. Next month, it will add another one of the N64's best games. If you haven't booted up Nintendo Switch Online today, it's been updated with Paper Mario. That's not the news though. We knew this was happening. What's news is that next month's N64 game has been revealed. To kick off 2022, the highest tier Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be getting none other than Banjo Kazooie. At the moment of publishing, there's no word when exactly in January 2022 the game will be added, but it has been confirmed by Nintendo for next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO