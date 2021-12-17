ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Is a ‘Little Drummer Girl’ as She Gets Behind Fiance Travis Barker’s Drum Set

By Beth Shilliday
 3 days ago

Now, this is a side of Kourtney Kardashian that fans have been waiting to see! She finally got behind fiancé Travis Barker‘s drum kit and appeared to be giving his instruments a go in a series of new photos she shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday, December 16.

Kourtney, 42, looked right at home as she smiled and held up the drumsticks as if she was about to start laying down some beats. In another snapshot, she raised the sticks above her arms in triumph. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum called herself a “little drummer girl” in the caption, in a holiday nod to the Christmas tale of The Little Drummer Boy.

Travis, 46, was so proud of his lady embracing his craft that he posted one of the photos to his Instagram Stories to share with his 6.2 million followers. But that was after Kourt’s 154 million Instagram fans got a look at the snapshots, calling her a total “rockstar” and leaving flame emoji in the comments.

Kourtney looked stylish for her musical session, wearing a tan trench coat over a black belted ensemble. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, while her adorable short brunette bob rested on her shoulders.

The Poosh founder’s daughter, Penelope, has already been schooled in how to work a drum kit, after Travis gave the 9-year-old her very own pink drum set for her birthday in July. Kourtney shared the sweet bonding moments between her fiancé and her only daughter via several Instagram videos. He took the time to show her how to use the sticks correctly and which drum transitions were more difficult than others.

Not only did Kourtney find her passionate soul mate in Travis, but she also found a man whom her kids are “obsessed” with, a source exclusively told Life & Style. In addition to Penelope, Kourtney shares sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider shared, adding, “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.” Since the couple already go to Disneyland all the time, now it’s Kourtney’s turn to get to play Travis’ drums, and she looked just as happy as a kid!

