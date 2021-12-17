ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone amid “Rust” investigation

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Alec Baldwin says he “didn’t pull the trigger”. A New Mexico judge signed a search warrant on Thursday, authorizing officials to comb through actor Alec Baldwin‘s phone. The warrant comes as local officials continue their investigation into the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set on October...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Man arrested after missing student found alive in his coal bunker five days after disappearance

A 19-year-old college student from Utah was found alive in the basement coal room of a 39-year-old man’s house five days after she went missing. Madelyn Allen vanished on Monday when she was seen leaving her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim in central Utah at around 9.22pm. Police have said that she was found south of the city in Wayne County at the home of a man now being held on suspicion of obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and object rape, according to court documents. He has not yet been charged with any crime. Snow College Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Lawsuits#Iphone#Gps
CBS DFW

US Marshals Searching For Inmate Missing From Seagoville Prison

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal officials said Sunday evening that they are searching for an inmate missing from Seagoville Prison since yesterday. On Dec. 18 at about 8 p.m., it was discovered that Josue Coy, 35, was missing from the satellite adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Coy is described as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’4″ and weighs about 135 lbs. Federal officials are searching for Josue Coy, who is missing from FCI Seagoville. (Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons) Coy had been imprisoned in the minimum security facility, which houses about 96 male offenders, after being sentenced to 64 months for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. An internal investigation was initiated, and US Marshals are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 214-767-6486.
SEAGOVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Insider

Leaked documents show top DC police blocked the firing of 21 current officers accused of criminal misconduct, report says

A panel of high-ranking DC police officers overruled firings sought by the department, documents reviewed by Reveal showed. Of 24 cases where firing was recommended, 21 officers were suspended or acquitted, DCist reported. The criminal misconduct the officers were accused of included domestic assault, stalking, DUIs, and fraud. An internal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy