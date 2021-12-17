ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams put Von Miller, eight others on COVID list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran linebacker Von Miller and eight other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, increasing their total to 21 active players and four practice squad players in the health protocols.

Added to the list besides Miller were offensive linemen Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Bobby Evans, defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr., Jake Gervase and Kareem Orr and linebackers Ogo Okoronkwo, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom.

Miller, an 11-year veteran, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro.

The Rams (9-4), who are in second place in the NFC West, are one of seven NFL teams in the enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Los Angeles’ next game is Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

–Field Level Media

