Search warrants obtained for Deshaun Watson social media accounts amid assault investigation

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

As both the FBI and Houston Police Department continue to investigate Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct and assault allegations, the entire thing just took another turn.

According to ABC 13 in Houston, search warrants have been issued for Watson’s social media accounts.

The report indicates that said warrants include being able to access the quarterback’s accounts on all platforms owned by Facebook. That includes Instagram and Cash App.

“The warrants detail allegations from nine women who claim Watson coerced them into sexual encounters,” ABC 13 noted . “Houston police list on all three warrants the crime being investigated as indecent assault.”

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson was accused by north of 20 women of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault. While the Pro Bowl quarterback has yet to be charged criminally, these new warrants seem to suggest somewhat of a break in the case behind the scenes.

Deshaun Watson case takes another turn with warrants being issued

Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

As it relates to Cash App, those investigating the case will be allowed to seize a ton of information, included but not limited to transaction receipts, account records, IP addresses and the description of the transactions on the account. This dates back to September of 2019 and continues through Jan. 1 of 2021.

One of the many lawsuits Watson is facing claims that he deleted Instagram messages that might have helped detail the allegations against the Texans’ star. Investigators are seeking to access those deleted messages.

A total of 22 women have filed lawsuits against Watson claiming sexual misconduct on his part. Since then, he’s remained away from the Texans and has not played a single game this season.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations under its personal conduct policy. It released a statement to ABC 13 after this potentially explosive story broke.

“The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the league said in a company line statement.

As for the FBI’s involvement, allegations against Watson have been made in multiple states. It has territory to conduct an investigation under that guise.

A first-round pick of the Texans back 2017, Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the organization mere months before these allegations became public record. On the field, the former Clemson star has been spectacular — completing 68% of his passes for 14,439 yards with 121 total touchdowns and 36 interceptions while earning three Pro Bowl appearances.

