ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Schools in C.O., nationwide step up security in response to threats on TikTok

By The Associated Press
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub3Ib_0dP998P000

(Update: Adding Redmond Schools letter to families)

Educators across the country have announced plans to increase security and Bend-La Pine and Redmond schools told parents they have been in contact with law enforcement in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday, as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

The threats had many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by copycat threats to schools around the country.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

Here's a note sent late Thursday to Bend-La Pine Schools families:

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Families,

Bend-La Pine Schools is aware of a post that has been shared widely today on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a general threat to school safety at schools across the country on Friday, December 17. We have been in touch with the Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI regarding the post.

So far, the origins of this post are unknown, but our law enforcement partners believe that it did not originate here and have no evidence that the threat is credible.

If you or your student is aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please contact local law enforcement at 541-693-6911, a school staff member, or report a tip through Safe Oregon . SafeOregon gives students, parents, schools and their communities a way to report safety threats or potential acts of violence.

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership.

Thank you,

Bend-La Pine Schools

Here's a note sent by the Redmond School District to families:

Dear RSD Families,

The Redmond School District is aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a general threat to school safety at schools across the country on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. We have been in touch with the Redmond Police Department regarding the post, and though the department has no evidence that the threat is credible, there may be an increased police presence in our school buildings tomorrow.

School will be in session tomorrow.

Please monitor your children’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate social media behavior. If you or your child is aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please contact the Redmond Police Department, a school staff member or report a tip through Safe Oregon .

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership.

Thank you,

Redmond School District

The post Schools in C.O., nationwide step up security in response to threats on TikTok appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend woman pulled over, jailed on charge of trying to flee with teen daughter into Canada

A Bend woman was pulled over by Oregon State Police near Salem and arrested Saturday on a charge of custodial interference, accused of failing to bring her teen daughter to her ex-husband, as a court directed, and instead trying to cross the Canadian border with her, police said. The post Bend woman pulled over, jailed on charge of trying to flee with teen daughter into Canada appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two Caldera HS students face charges in video school shooting threat; no weapons found

Two Caldera High School students face disorderly conduct charges for posting a video of a lunchtime school shooting threat on a social media platform Friday, police said, although a search turned up no weapons with them on campus, or access to them. The post Two Caldera HS students face charges in video school shooting threat; no weapons found appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Redmond, OR
Education
City
Redmond, OR
Bend, OR
Entertainment
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
La Pine, OR
Education
City
La Pine, OR
Bend, OR
Education
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. airports to share $4.67 million from infrastructure bill; RDM plans terminal expansion

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it will award an estimated $42.2 million to Oregon’s 51 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $4.67 million for Central Oregon's four airports. The post C.O. airports to share $4.67 million from infrastructure bill; RDM plans terminal expansion appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding

Distribution of federal rental assistance was a key the topic in the Oregon Legislature’s special session on Monday. In the end, legislators voted to commit another $100 million in additional rental assistance and another $100 million to assist renters facing eviction. The post NeighborImpact ‘spends out’ last C.O. rental assistance funds as lawmakers OK new funding appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Councilors hear tax levy options to staff Bend’s ’empty’ Pilot Butte fire station

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next fall, Bend voters could be asked to pass a new fire tax levy, to add staff and keep vital response times from slowing in the growing city. One goal would be to try and get more firefighters in Bend Fire and Rescue's relatively new, 10,000-square-foot Pilot Butte substation which was The post Councilors hear tax levy options to staff Bend’s ’empty’ Pilot Butte fire station appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#School Shooting#Health And Safety#School Safety#Redmond Schools#Safeoregon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy