Schools in C.O., nationwide step up security in response to threats on TikTok

Educators across the country have announced plans to increase security and Bend-La Pine and Redmond schools told parents they have been in contact with law enforcement in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday, as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

The threats had many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by copycat threats to schools around the country.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

Here's a note sent late Thursday to Bend-La Pine Schools families:

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Families,

Bend-La Pine Schools is aware of a post that has been shared widely today on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a general threat to school safety at schools across the country on Friday, December 17. We have been in touch with the Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI regarding the post.

So far, the origins of this post are unknown, but our law enforcement partners believe that it did not originate here and have no evidence that the threat is credible.

If you or your student is aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please contact local law enforcement at 541-693-6911, a school staff member, or report a tip through Safe Oregon . SafeOregon gives students, parents, schools and their communities a way to report safety threats or potential acts of violence.

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership.

Thank you,

Bend-La Pine Schools

Here's a note sent by the Redmond School District to families:

Dear RSD Families,

The Redmond School District is aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a general threat to school safety at schools across the country on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. We have been in touch with the Redmond Police Department regarding the post, and though the department has no evidence that the threat is credible, there may be an increased police presence in our school buildings tomorrow.

School will be in session tomorrow.

Please monitor your children’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate social media behavior. If you or your child is aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please contact the Redmond Police Department, a school staff member or report a tip through Safe Oregon .

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership.

Thank you,

Redmond School District

