ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Health experts warn Americans of Omicron risk as CDC provides new recommendation for J&J vaccine

By Basil John
WDHN
WDHN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHAFI_0dP98KsG00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While in the middle of the holiday season, health experts want Americans to stay on guard as the Omicron variant poses a risk.

“It is the most transmissible virus of COVID that we had to deal with thus far,” White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Thursday, Fauci told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Americans should expect omicron to become the country’s dominant variant.

“It is predictive and has shown in reality to evade certain immune parameters,” Fauci said.

Fauci says the latest data shows booster shots help improve protection against the Omicron variant, and there is currently no need for a variant-specific booster.

“If we continue to get people vaccinated, that we will be able to counter the emerging variants that we might see as the months go by,” Fauci said.

Meanwhile, CDC officials are changing their recommendation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, due to the risk of rare complications, such as blood clots.

CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots over J&J’s

“The Jansen vaccine prevents fewer COVID-19 related hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. And there are more severe health impacts from TTS and GBS after a Jansen vaccine,” Dr. Sarah Oliver, CDC Workgroup Lead, said.

The CDC advisory panel now says the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna should be the first choice of anyone over 18.

Fauci, scientists push for universal coronavirus vaccine Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - DothanFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDHN

White House gears up to slow spread of omicron

While federal health officials say they are monitoring the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus, they are reminding people that delta is still the main threat in the United States and that getting vaccinated is still the best way to slow the spread and protect yourself.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

What Are TTS Blood Clots? J&J Vaccine Risks, Benefits to Be Discussed by CDC Advisers

U.S. health officials are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the benefits and risks of the Janssen COVID vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. A draft agenda for a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday. It said experts would have a vote on "updated recommendations for use" of the J&J vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Centre Daily

Avoid J&J COVID vaccine if Pfizer or Moderna are available? Explaining CDC decision

Federal health officials have now made it clear: they “prefer” people in the U.S. receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson shot. In a unanimous decision, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted on Thursday, Dec. 16, to update its recommendations with its “clinical preference” after a review of the latest data showed the J&J vaccine prevents fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths than the other two shots.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGAU

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Weather#Covid#Americans#J J#Nexstar#White House#Gbs#Cdc Workgroup Lead#Wdhn Dothanfirst Com
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant in 36 states, symptoms, CDC recommendation for J&J booster

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It accounts for just 3% of the COVID-19 cases in the US, but the omicron variant is now in at least 36 states, and the new mutated strain is increasingly the focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel on Thursday recommended that those looking for a safe and effective vaccine choose either the one from Pfizer or Moderna and not Johnson and Johnson's.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AOL Corp

CDC recommends people not get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna are available

People shouldn’t get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The recommendation, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came hours after members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

What to Make of the CDC's Latest on the J&J COVID Vaccine Going Forward

The CDC recently endorsed the advisory committee's recommendation that people should receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot, leaving some questions and concerns for the public. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, spoke to Cheddar about the shift in the agency's stance, and what it might mean. "If you already have it, any side effects are already long past," he said. "Going forward is what they're saying. That getting a booster you should get the Moderna or the Pfizer booster, and I don't think they're encouraging anyone to get de novo Johnson & Johnson as their first shot anymore."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDHN

WDHN

98
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy