Burglar arrested for stealing $20K in property: Livermore police

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore man was arrested Tuesday for involvement in three commercial burglaries in the city that resulted in recovering more than $20,000 in stolen property, according to Livermore police.

Detectives also recovered a firearm and a large amount of ammunition from 33-year-old Matthew Scott Swanson who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Swanson was arrested Tuesday and later booked into Santa Rita Jail for multiple burglary charges and firearms charges, police said.

With Swanson having arrest warrants, authorities tried to arrest him on Dec. 9 but failed to do so.

They spotted Swanson in a car in Livermore but failed to catch him because his car was going at a high rate of speed. At the time, police ended the pursuit due to the risk of public safety.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and have also connected Swanson to other burglaries outside of Livermore.

