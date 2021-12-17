Gamenight: Sabres, Wild scoreless

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild are playing a hockey game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota's way in Buffalo; a 4-1 win inside KeyBank Center. Tonight, the teams do battle inside Xcel Energy Center.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.

2.

3.

What's Next:

The blue and gold head to Pittsburgh to visit the Penguins tomorrow night, Dec. 17. Puck drop inside PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the Paul William Beltz Pregame Show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.