National social media threat against schools not specific to Pennsylvania

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

Several school districts in Beaver, Lawrence and Allegheny counties sent messages to parents this week about a nationwide threat issued on social media about possible school violence Friday.

Officials say they have no reason to believe the threat is serious or has anything to do with any schools in Pennsylvania, but they remain vigilant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania State Police released a statement Thursday that they are aware of numerous messages circulating on social media, primarily TikTok, regarding school shootings and bomb threats to schools across the nation for Dec.17.

These social media posts warn of threats but are not specific to the state and do not contain specific threats, schools, actors or locations, the statement read.

Anyone can report suspicious behavior to Safe2Say at (844) 723-2729, or info@safe2saypa.org, or online at www.safe2saypa.org. In the event of an emergency, people are urged to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: National social media threat against schools not specific to Pennsylvania

Comments / 11

 

Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

