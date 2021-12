The Voice finale wrapped last night and SPOILER ALERT, the first group ever took the big win!. Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom made history as the first group ever to win The Voice. The family trio beat out Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and Jershika Maple, respectively. Not only was it a historic night, it was a star studded event with performances from A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and more. Walker Hayes also showed up to perform his viral hit "Fancy Like," while Carrie Underwood lent her incredible vocals for a duet with John Legend-- the two sang "Hallelujah" from carrie's first ever holiday album, "My Gift."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO